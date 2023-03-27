Subscribe
Search

ZIM and Shell Complete First LNG Bunkering in Jamaican Waters

March 27, 2023

(Photo: ZIM)
(Photo: ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. and Shell International Petroleum Company Limited announced the successful bunkering of the ZIM SAMMY OFER containership with liquefied natural gas (LNG), marking the first LNG bunkering operation in Jamaican waters. The vessel was bunkered at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) on March 26, 2023.  

The ZIM SAMMY OFER is the first in a series of ten 15,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel containerships which ZIM plans to deploy on their ZCP trade line. For these vessels, ZIM recently signed a 10-year marine LNG sales and purchase agreement with Shell.

David Arbel, ZIM EVP COO, said, “This is the first vessel in our growing LNG-powered fleet that will enable ZIM to be more carbon and cost efficient, thereby improving our competitive position, particularly on the strategic Asia to USEC trade, and allowing customers to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Equipped with ME-GI (M-type, Electronically Controlled Gas Injection) two-stroke engines, ZIM’s LNG dual-fueled vessels have negligible methane slip of around 0.2%, a testament of ZIM’s commitment to decarbonize its fleet.  

Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Head of Downstream LNG at Shell, said, “This landmark bunking safely completed in collaboration with ZIM and the Maritime Authority of Jamaica expands our LNG bunkering network to the Caribbeans. With every new bunkering location added to our footprint, we are demonstrating LNG as the lowest-carbon fuel available at scale today, enabling the shipping sector to start decarbonizing. Kingston, Jamaica is a new LNG bunkering location for Shell, expanding its global LNG bunkering network to 16 locations, across 11 countries. To date, Shell has already achieved over 1,000 safe ship-to-ship bunkering operations to its customers.”

LNG Bunkering Americas Green Ports Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

(Image: US Wind)

New Monopile and Tower Fabrication Facility to Open in...
(Image: A.P. Moller - Maersk)

Maersk Teams Up with Shanghai Port on Green Methanol...
Image courtesy Fratelli Cosulich Group

First LNG Bunker Ship Launched in China for Fratelli...
© RLS Photo / Adobe Stock

Port of Montreal Measuring Vessels' Carbon Footprint
(Photo: APM Terminals)

Porto Itapoá Investing in New Equipment
(Image: Venture Global)

FID Reached for Second Phase of Plaquemines LNG Export...


Trending Logistics News

Jahan Byrne

Executive from Matson Logistics joins Containerization &...
Ports
(Photo: JAXPORT)

JAXPORT and Aruba Sign Deal to Grow Business Connections
Ports

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

Survitec Snags Cruise Contract for Nitrogen IG System

Survitec Snags Cruise Contract for Nitrogen IG System

O'Connor Named COO at Interlake

O'Connor Named COO at Interlake

New Monopile and Tower Fabrication Facility to Open in Maryland

New Monopile and Tower Fabrication Facility to Open in Maryland

Port of Savannah Adding 55 Hybrid Yard Cranes

Port of Savannah Adding 55 Hybrid Yard Cranes

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News