Subscribe
Search

Shanghai Plans 5G Roll-Out for Marine Economy

August 15, 2023

Source: Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding
Source: Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

Shanghai’s local government plans to provide oceanic coverage of 5G networks by 2024.

China Daily reports that Shanghai will build an integrated network connecting all land, sea, air and space internet infrastructure platforms. The development of navigation, wind power and offshore engineering will be coordinated so that they are connected.

5G technology will be used for marine supervision, science and technology, marine economy and intelligent shipping.

Qualcomm describes 5G as a new global wireless standard that enables a new kind of network that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices.

The advantages of 5G include more bandwidth, low latency and wide connectivity, and this is expected to enable more digital and intelligent operations for fishing, shipping, tourism, offshore photovoltaics and offshore wind power.

The action plan also calls for a 5G-based private network for the cruise industry. Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship is the world’s first 5G-based cruise ship. The vessel was built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, with the 5G network created by China Telecom's Shanghai branch. The ship completed its first sea trial in July and will be home ported in Shanghai.

A 5G intelligent ship simulation laboratory for frontier scientific research has also been proposed. 5G is expected to aid in predictive maintenance and also the automation of ports.

Shipbuilding Ports Government Update Infrastructure Telecommunications

Related Logistics News

3mar (Mobimar) offers a ramp-mounted autonomous bow charging system, NECTOR, that can establish a rapid connection to the vessel, easily activated via push button from the bridge. Image courtesy 3mar

Rapid Charging Systems: Current Technology for the Future...
(Photo: APM Terminals Barcelona)

APM Terminals Barcelona Gets €3.9 Million for...
© tanitost / Adobe Stock

Blast Injures 10 Near Grain Silos at Turkish Port
© Lindasky76 / Adobe Stock

Russia Strikes Port Facilities in Ukraine's Izmail
Source: MPA

Singapore Completes First Methanol Bunkering

New Material Handler Delivered to Middle River Marine

Interview

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Insight

After Attacking Ukraine Wheat Exports, Russia Faces Own Shipping Challenge

After Attacking Ukraine Wheat Exports, Russia Faces Own Shipping Challenge

Video

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Logistics News

Shanghai Plans 5G Roll-Out for Marine Economy

Shanghai Plans 5G Roll-Out for Marine Economy

APM Terminals Pipavav Commences VLGC Operations

APM Terminals Pipavav Commences VLGC Operations

Singapore Bunker Sales Rebound as Container Throughput Firms

Singapore Bunker Sales Rebound as Container Throughput Firms

Shipbreaking Prices Hit the Summer Doldrums

Shipbreaking Prices Hit the Summer Doldrums

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News