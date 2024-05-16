Subscribe
Self-Driving Ferry Service Envisioned to Link the Fosen Peninsula

May 16, 2024

Torghatten Photo by Einar Aslaksen.

Torghatten, a Norwegian ferry operator, and Kongsberg Maritime have entered into a contract for the development of a system for self-driving ferries on the Flakk-Rørvik route.

The car ferry service operation is part of the Norwegian highway network – County Road 715 - and connects the city of Trondheim with communities on the Fosen peninsula.

The project will see Kongsberg Maritime technologies installed on the ferries, including its auto docking, auto crossing, collision avoidance and situational awareness capabilities. 

“The ferry industry has several challenges where autonomous processes can be part of the solution," said Jan-Egil Wagnild, Torghatten’s Technology Director. "Self-driving ferries can help increase safety and punctuality, reduce energy consumption, and take over routine tasks from the crew, who can then spend their attention on the sea instead of on the dashboard and navigation controls.

“We have several industrial environments in Norway that are at the forefront internationally in the field of maritime autonomy. Now there’s another platform where the key players can test new technologies in operational conditions and commercialise these solutions.”

Addressing the shortage of seafarers, Wagnild adds: “At the same time, recruitment in our industry is generally far too weak, and we all struggle to get hold of enough people.”

