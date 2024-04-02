Subscribe
Search

Second Channel Opened Around Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

April 2, 2024

Source: Key Bridge Response 2024
Source: Key Bridge Response 2024

Recovery teams opened a second channel enabling smaller vessels to navigate the Port of Baltimore on Tuesday but most commercial shipping remains blocked by the collapsed bridge and stranded container ship that brought the structure down a week ago.

A team including the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Maryland announced crews had cleared a channel with a depth of 14 feet (4.3 meters), similar to the 11-foot channel opened on the opposite side of the wreckage on Monday.

The main channel has been blocked since the fully loaded container ship Dali lost power and rammed into a support column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge a week ago, killing six road workers and causing the highway bridge to tumble into the Patapsco River.

The two auxiliary channels have enabled access for emergency vessels, tugs and barges, but officials said they would need to clear bridge debris before opening the main channel, which is 50 feet (15 meters) deep. Major cargo ships need a depth of at least 35 feet, Maryland Governor Wes Moore told a news conference.

The Port of Baltimore ranks first in the United States for the volume it handles of autos and light trucks, farm and construction machinery, imported sugar and imported gypsum, according to the state of Maryland. Some terminal operations outside the affected area have resumed.

While much of the truss that is still standing appears intact, beneath the water lies a tangled web of steel that presents a challenge for salvage crews who will attempt to cut the wreckage into pieces and lift it out by crane, officials said.

"What we're seeing in the water is that the wreckage has been completely collapsed. Some people use the term pancaked. But that's making it very difficult to even determine where to cut, how to cut," Colonel Estee Pinchasin of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told the same news conference.
The bodies of four victims remain trapped beneath the wreckage, officials say. Divers recovered two other bodies.

President Joe Biden will visit the site on Friday, the White House said.

The Biden administration has helped secure equipment and initial emergency funding of $60 million to begin recovery, and the president has asked Congress to fund the rebuilding of the bridge, which forms part of a highway looping around Baltimore.


(Reuters - Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Ports Salvage

Related Logistics News

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Trapped Vessels Start to Move Out of Baltimore Following...

Cosco Shipping Evaluating Impact of Peru's Lawsuit on...
(Credit: BlueFloat Energy)

Euroports and BlueFloat Forge Strategic Offshore Wind...
DEME’s Offshore Base in Vlissingen (Credit: DEME Group)

ABB to Supply Shore Connection System for DEME’s Fleet in...
© Steve Bridge / Adobe Stock

Peel Ports and E.ON Building ‘UK’s Largest’ Solar Project...
File photo: A temporary floating pier built by U.S. armed forces in South Korea as part of an exercise in 2015 (Photo: Maricris McLane U.S. Army)

Biden's Pier for Gaza Aid Might Not be Ready for 60 Days

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

China, India Boost Seaborne Thermal Coal Imports as Power Demand Surges

China, India Boost Seaborne Thermal Coal Imports as Power Demand Surges

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

Second Channel Opened Around Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

Second Channel Opened Around Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

Van Oord Duo Dredging in the Prinses Amaliahaven in Rotterdam

Van Oord Duo Dredging in the Prinses Amaliahaven in Rotterdam

Hans Olav Raen Appointed CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia

Hans Olav Raen Appointed CEO of Yara Clean Ammonia

New Container Yards Completed at Houston's Barbours Cut Terminal

New Container Yards Completed at Houston's Barbours Cut Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News