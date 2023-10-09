Seaspan and AES to Partner on LNG Bunkering in Panama

Seaspan has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global energy company AES in collaboration mainly aimed at providing liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering services to shipping vessels crossing the Panama Canal, as well as exploring options to provide this and similar services in regional markets within the area of influence of the Costa Norte LNG terminal, owned by AES, located in Colón, Panama.

Currently, AES is developing a project to expand the aforementioned terminal that contemplates a new LNG refueling infrastructure in methane tankers that together with the arrival of a small-scale methane tanker to Panama, provided by Seaspan ULC, destined for final deliveries of LNG, will allow the commercialization of LNG as marine fuel from the second half of 2024, and eventually the delivery of this type of hydrocarbon, more environmentally friendly, in other alternative regional markets.

The ship loading facility is scheduled to begin operations in November of this year as part of the services of the Costa Norte LNG terminal in the province of Colon, Panama.

“Seaspan is proud to collaborate with AES to provide LNG bunkering in the Panama region and lead the way in providing energy transformation opportunities in the global marine sector. Together we will provide low-carbon solutions for ship owners who want to decarbonize their operations and transition to cleaner marine fuels,” said Ian McIver, president of Seaspan Energy.

“We are on the doorstep of a new era in sustainable energy. The collaboration with our shipowner partner and the innovations at our Costa Norte Terminal position us as leaders in driving sustainable, efficient and affordable solutions to meet the growing demands of the market,” said Miguel Bolinaga, president of AES in Panama.