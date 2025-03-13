Subscribe
Seaspan: Canada's First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

March 13, 2025

Seaspan completed Canada's first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering on March 9, 2025, in English Bay. Credit: Andrew Fyfe/Seaspan
Seaspan completed Canada's first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering on March 9, 2025, in English Bay. Credit: Andrew Fyfe/Seaspan

Seaspan Energy (Seaspan) reports that it has successfully completed Canada’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering for a containership in the Port of Vancouver, which took place in English Bay on March 9, 2025.

The ship-to-ship LNG bunkering was performed by the Seaspan Garibaldi, one of three LNG bunkering vessels in Seaspan’s fleet. The LNG was provided to the CMA CGM Pointe Du Piton, a 75,000t, 7,900 TEU containership that was built in 2024 by HD Hyundai Samho.

Seaspan’s fleet of three 112m long LNG bunkering vessels is poised to serve the West Coast of North America and will be ready for further deployment as the global LNG fuel market continues to mature and evolve.

Seaspan Garibaldi LNG STS bunkering to a containership, CMA CGM Pointe Du Piton. March 9, 2025, English Bay. Credit: Andrew Fyfe/Seaspan


Container Ships Canada Infrastructure Green Ports LNG Bunkering

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

MWCC Partners with W-Industries On A Multi-Million Dollar Project to Further Enhance Offshore Well Control Capabilities

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Livestock Carrier Delay Sparks Concern Over Continuing Trade

Saudi Oil To China Expected to Drop in April

New Victoria Steamship Temporary Terminal Opens

