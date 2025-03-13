Seaspan: Canada's First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

Seaspan Energy (Seaspan) reports that it has successfully completed Canada’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering for a containership in the Port of Vancouver, which took place in English Bay on March 9, 2025.

The ship-to-ship LNG bunkering was performed by the Seaspan Garibaldi, one of three LNG bunkering vessels in Seaspan’s fleet. The LNG was provided to the CMA CGM Pointe Du Piton, a 75,000t, 7,900 TEU containership that was built in 2024 by HD Hyundai Samho.

Seaspan’s fleet of three 112m long LNG bunkering vessels is poised to serve the West Coast of North America and will be ready for further deployment as the global LNG fuel market continues to mature and evolve.

Seaspan Garibaldi LNG STS bunkering to a containership, CMA CGM Pointe Du Piton. March 9, 2025, English Bay. Credit: Andrew Fyfe/Seaspan



