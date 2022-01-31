Seafarer Training, Well-Being at center of Inmarsat Ferry Open Challenge

Inmarsat, Attica Group and Thetius have teamed to jointly launched the ‘Inmarsat Ferry Open Innovation Challenge: Crew Training and Entertainment,' a competition which inspired start-ups and SMEs to deliver digital solutions to enhance the training or enrich the leisure hours of seafarers.

Applications are invited for solutions in four work-related areas: ship familiarization, regulatory training, emergency response and customer services – all of which must support content delivered in Greek, plus a fifth category for solutions serving crew leisure hours.

There is £10,000 prize money at stake, and the three partner: Inmarsat, the global satcom company; Attica Group, the Greek ferry operator; and Thetius, the digital currency provider offer support to implement proof of concept trials onboard a working ferry