Monday, January 31, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 31, 2022

Seafarer Training, Well-Being at center of Inmarsat Ferry Open Challenge

Attica Group ferry Superfast X - Trials are scheduled for the winner of the Inmarsat Ferry Open Innovation Challenge onboard an Attica Group ship. Photo courtesy Attica Group

Inmarsat, Attica Group and Thetius have teamed to jointly launched the ‘Inmarsat Ferry Open Innovation Challenge: Crew Training and Entertainment,' a competition which inspired start-ups and SMEs to deliver digital solutions to enhance the training or enrich the leisure hours of seafarers. 

Applications are invited for solutions in four work-related areas: ship familiarization, regulatory training, emergency response and customer services – all of which must support content delivered in Greek, plus a fifth category for solutions serving crew leisure hours.

There is £10,000 prize money at stake, and the three partner: Inmarsat, the global satcom company; Attica Group, the Greek ferry operator; and Thetius, the digital currency provider offer support to implement proof of concept trials onboard a working ferry

  • The Innovation Challenge is open to initial online submissions until February 28th. For further details and to submit an entry please visit Ferry Open Innovation Challenge

© New Wave Media Int