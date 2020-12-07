SEACOR to Go Private in $1 Billion Deal

Florida-based transportation and logistics firm SEACOR Holdings Inc announced Monday it has entered into a deal with private equity firm American Industrial Partners (AIP) to take the company private in an all-cash transaction valuing it at about $1 billion, including net debt.

SEACOR said New York-based AIP will commence a tender offer to buy all its outstanding shares at $41.50 apiece, a premium of about 14% to the company’s closing stock price on Friday, and a premium of approximately 31% over the 90-calendar day volume weighted average price.

The agreement was approved by SEACOR’s board of directors and they recommend that SEACOR stockholders tender their shares in the offer.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021. After the deal, SEACOR Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Charles Fabrikant will step down from his position and Chief Operating Officer Eric Fabrikant will assume the role of CEO.

“This transaction is an exciting next step for SEACOR, delivering stockholders an immediate and meaningful premium for their shares and providing the company with access to additional growth capital and financial flexibility,” said Charles Fabrikant. “AIP is an ideal partner for SEACOR that recognizes the value of its unique, diversified platform and management looks forward to leveraging their investment and operational expertise in pursuing industry consolidation and other growth opportunities across all our businesses. AIP has demonstrated success investing in and growing industrial, services, and marine businesses, and I am confident our employees and customers will greatly benefit from this partnership.”

"We are thrilled to partner with SEACOR’s talented management team and welcome its family of businesses and employees into the American Industrial Partners portfolio,” said Jason Perri, Partner of AIP. “SEACOR has demonstrated a unique combination of proven investment acumen and a track record as a first-class operator of businesses across various end markets, including the Jones Act marine space. These attributes align perfectly with AIP’s core skill sets and mission, and we are excited to help usher SEACOR into its next phase of growth.”