ABB’s Schwarz Honored with USMMA McCready Award

Edward Schwarz, Vice President for ABB Marine and Ports, received the United States Merchant Marine Academy’s Rear Admiral Lauren S. McCready Award as the 51st recipient.

Edward A. Waryas, Jr., Board Member for NYSE-traded KNOT Offshore Partners, LP as the 43rd recipient of the award and co-chair of the award’s committee made the announcement.

The Lauren S. McCready Award is intended to recognize graduates of the United States Merchant Marine Academy who have made significant technical achievements in the marine industry or who have contributed organizational or managerial support to making such technical achievements possible.

The award is named in honor of Rear Adm. Lauran Strong McCready, the first and longtime Head, Department of Engineering at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy located at Kings Point, N.Y.

Schwarz, a 2000 Kings Point graduate, leads ABB’s efforts to bring new technologies to traditional vessel applications. This includes the first all-electric zero emissions vessels for the Maid of the Mist Corp and other game-changing efforts to solve modern maritime environmental challenges.

A brief history of the Admiral McCready Award

Rear Admiral Lauren S. McCready was one of the original founders and builders of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. McCready joined the staff of the U.S. Maritime Commission as Cadet Training Instructor in 1940 following a start earlier that year at the Maritime Officers Training School at Fort Trumbull.

In February of 1942 he began the conversion of the Walter P. Chrysler Estate into the newly commissioned U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Kings Point. He was the First Head of the Department of Engineering while simultaneously overseeing the physical construction of Fulton Hall. Over the next three decades he achieved the Engineering Department’s first accreditation, founded the Nuclear Program, and later was the first Director of the National Maritime Research Center at Kings Point.

In 1967, the first recipient of the Admiral McCready award recognized the exemplary accomplishments of Ted Kedzierski, Class 1950, who served as Chief Engineer on the trail blazing nuclear merchant ship NS Savannah. Past winners have included Warren G. Leback, past U.S. Maritime Administrator; Eugene K. Pentimonti, Vice President of Government Affairs for Maersk Sealand; and Robert P. Magee, Chairman of the American Shipping Group.

The Admiral McCready committee is headed by co-chairman Edward Waryas (’70) and John Hatley (’76). Nominations for future awards should be forwarded to Waryas at eawjr13@gmail.com or Hatley john.hatley@wartsila.com.





PREVIOUS RADM LAUREN S. MCCREADY AWARD WINNERS