28966 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 10, 2022

DB Schenker Opens New Terminal in Finland

© harvepino / Adobe Stock

© harvepino / Adobe Stock

Logistics company DB Schenker said it has opened a new, highly sustainable cargo terminal in Finland for the Tampere region. With this terminal, which is located in nearby Lempäälä, DB Schenker is expanding its green distribution services in Finland. Five fully electric trucks will soon begin operating in Lempäälä and serve Tampere’s city center. Except in winter, the energy needed to recharge the vehicles in the fleet will be provided by the company's own solar power plant.

“The new Tampere terminal underscores our leadership role in making logistics more and more environmentally friendly,” said Cyrille Bonjean, Head of Land Transportation for DB Schenker Region Europe. “The fact that we actually produce our own solar energy for the fleet in Lempäälä makes our case even more compelling.”

The solar power plant at the terminal has a surface area of 1,750 square meters, a rated output of 250 kWp, and an estimated annual yield of 200 MWh. The terminal building will also use geothermal energy and other sustainable solutions such as green asphalt, LED lighting, and airtight loading docks. In addition, DB Schenker has become a climate partner of the Tampere region for the establishment of a carbon-neutral Tampere.

“Pirkanmaa is the second largest region in Finland and home to one out of every 10 Finns,” said Petteri Nurmi, CEO of Schenker Oy. “With this larger terminal, the regional capital Tampere will now play an increasingly important role in DB Schenker's network, as we will be able to grow with our customers and offer more versatile logistics solutions. Pirkanmaa has long been a strong region for us in terms of warehousing, and we are now exploring a hub-type operating model for domestic and European transport at the terminal in Lempäälä.”

The terminal will combine operations from Tampere and Hämeenlinna. It has a total area of nearly 18,000 square meters, with 12,000 square meters of heated space and 3,900 square meters of unheated loading space in an outdoor hall. The new facility employs approximately 340 people, including those who work for the carriers.

Related News

Rear Adm. Nancy Hann will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. Photo courtesy NOAA

Rear Admiral Hann Confirmed to NOAA Leadership Post

 Copyright MishaelPervak/AdobeStock

Fuel Tax Repeal Victory in New York State

 Credit: Naval Dynamics AS

DB Schenker to Launch Un-Crewed Coastal Container Feeder in Norway

 Harald Fotland - Credit: Odfjell SE

Odfjell SE Names New CEO

 (Image: MacGregor)

MacGregor Unveils New Heavy Lift Crane

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine Interdiction Agent U.S. Customs and Border Protection

● U.S. Customs and Border Protection ● United States

Chief Steward

● NOAA

Cook Baker

● NA

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime

QMED - Fireman

● Lake Michigan Carferry
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int