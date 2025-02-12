Subscribe
Saverex NV Launches Takeover Bid for Exmar NV

February 12, 2025

EXMAR NV announced that today, Saverex NV launched its previously announced voluntary and conditional public takeover offer for all shares of
EXMAR not yet directly or indirectly owned by the Offeror or persons affiliated with it.

The initial acceptance period in respect of the Offer will open on 13 February 2025 and will expire on 13 March 2025 at 4:00 pm (CET). The offer price is EUR 11.50 per share.

The Board of Directors unanimously supports the Offer and recommends the shareholders to accept the Offer. The detailed advice of the Board of Directors of the Company regarding the Offer is included in the Response Memorandum.

