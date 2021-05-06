Samskip Adds 1100 New Containers

Multimodal logistics company Samskip said it has added 1,100 containers to its fleet over recent months, further enhancing its capability to ship high value, temperature-controlled and perishable goods across the European markets and the rest of the world.

The recent additions include 900 new 45ft high cube pallet wide containers, 100 45ft high cube reefer containers and 100 40ft high cube reefer containers. In total, Samskip now has more than 17,000 containers at its disposal.

‘’The newly added containers in our fleet enable us to serve the bigger clientele with new and fresh stock,’’ said Viðar Örn Traustason, head of equipment at Samskip. “In recent months we experienced a large demand for new containers to keep up with our customers’ logistical needs. With this investment, we aim to serve our customers with enhanced quality assurance which will help us boost while going forward. Especially on our recently launched lane between Poland and Amsterdam, exemplifying our business strategy to help us expand our network and offer better solutions and services to our customers and communities.’’

Equipped with advanced cooling and freezing functionalities, the new reefer containers arrived over the course of the last couple of months at the Rotterdam Shortsea Terminal, after being manufactured in China. The next-generation reefers offer a flat composite inner lining and thus are lighter and stronger allowing a smoother (un)loading process. Each unit includes a state-of-the-art generator set, designed specifically for long-distance transportation of deep-frozen, frozen, chilled, or heated cargo in a temperature range of -30°C to +30°C.