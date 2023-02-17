Subscribe
SAAM Towage Colombia Operations Are Carbon Neutral

February 17, 2023

(Photo: SAAM Towage)
(Photo: SAAM Towage)

Once again, SAAM Towage verified and fully offset the greenhouse gas emissions from its Colombian operations. The measurement process, certified by Bureau Veritas, considered all direct emissions and all indirect emissions from energy consumption, transportation and products and services used by the organization.

“We operated sustainably to benefit our planet and our community, and to generate value for our customers and strategic partners. We have become more and more efficient at using our resources, planning our maneuvers in detail and raising awareness among our employees to protect the environment,” said the country manager of SAAM Towage Colombia, Joao Paulo Marins.

In 2022 the company emitted close to 14,618 tons of CO2 in Colombia, which were fully offset through clean energy projects validated by the United Nations and Biocarbon, along with the communities where the company operates.

