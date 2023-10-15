Subscribe
Russia Has Hit Six Ships Since Deal Failed - Kyiv

October 15, 2023

© glebzter / Adobe Stock
Russia has hit six civilian ships, 150 port and grain facilities and destroyed over 300,000 tonnes of grain since Moscow quit a deal allowing safe Black Sea exports of Ukrainian grain, the Kyiv government said on Friday.

In a statement, it said 21 vessels had been already loaded with grain for exports and used a new "humanitarian" grain corridor in the Black Sea announced by Kyiv in August. It said a total of 25 ships had entered Ukrainian ports for loading.

(Reuters - Reporting by Olena Harmash; editing by Mark Heinrich)

