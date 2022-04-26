28963 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 26, 2022

Wärtsilä Launches Large Bore, Medium Speed 46TS-DF Marine Engine

Wärtsilä 46TS-DF is the latest addition to Wärtsilä’s portfolio of future proof engines and has been designed to set a new benchmark in efficiency and emissions performance. © Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä 46TS-DF is the latest addition to Wärtsilä’s portfolio of future proof engines and has been designed to set a new benchmark in efficiency and emissions performance. © Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä launched the 46TS-DF medium-speed marine engine.

The first order for this engine type was placed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique for Royal Caribbean Cruises in April 2021. The engines will be installed on their latest Oasis class ship ‘Utopia of the Seas’. The ship is being built by the shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique and will feature six Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engines with Gas Valve Units, NOx Reducer SCR systems, LNGPac and Transverse Thrusters.

“Cutting-edge efficiency and leading environmental performance are crucial factors when designing our new ships,” says Harri Kulovaara, EVP Newbuilding and Innovation, Royal Caribbean Group. “We were delighted to work with Wärtsilä – as well as with the shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique - from an early stage in development to make sure these engines are the ideal fit to power the latest addition to our fleet while advancing our sustainability journey.”

The overriding basis for this new engine launch is to be able to offer a future-proof solution for owners and operators to reach decarbonization targets. The Wärtsilä 46TS-DF has a two-stage turbocharging to deliver high levels of efficiency and power density across a wide operational range for vessels in all segments of the industry. This level of efficiency reduces fuel consumption and lowers emissions, while being easily retrofittable for future carbon-neutral and carbon-free fuels as they become widely available.

Development of the Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engine has been based on experience gained from the company’s Wärtsilä 46, 46F, and 50 engine families. It is available in 6 to 16-cylinder configurations, corresponding to a power output range of 7.8 to 20.8 MW at 600 rpm. It features an intrinsically modular design, which simplifies upgradability and modifications for alternative future fuels.

The dual-fuel Wärtsilä 46TS-DF engine can run LNG.

Related News

Before!: Images Courtesy of Connecticut Port Authority. Rendering Artist: Jennifer Gottlieb, AIA NCARB ENV SP at AECOM

Geotechnical, Marine, and Coastal Design Solutions for Marshaling Ports to meet US Offshore Wind Power Policy Targets

 © Charles Baker / Adobe Stock

Durban Port Functional After Flood Devastation

 John Morrison. Photo courtesy Enermech

O&G Vet John Morrison Retires from EnerMech

 © Idanupong/AdobeStock

"Early Bird" Registration for 2021 Maritime Risk Symposium ends soon

 “A new challenge is the installation of big windmills. Big windmills today are 13 MW, 14MW. They are going up to 15 MW and people talk about 20 MW, so we have developed a system that can handle up to 20 MW. By weight it’s nothing, but in terms of technical challenge, it’s very interesting because the windmills are very big, the blades are extreme sizes and installation is at enormous heights. We think Pioneering Spirit is a big vessel, but if you take the biggest windmill of the future, she is t

Edward Heerema – Dutch Courage with Single-minded Focus

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2nd Officer/DPO

● Doha, Qatar

Chief Officer

● N/A

2nd Officer

● N/A

Plumber

● N/A

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● NA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int