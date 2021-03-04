28844 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 4, 2021

Royal Doeksen Acquires Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam from Royal IHC

Photo courtesy Royal IHC

Photo courtesy Royal IHC

Royal IHC and Royal Doeksen reached an agreement on the acquisition of all shares in Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam, a continuation of IHC's plan hatched in mid-2020 to return its core business and divest itself of pieces that did not fit.  The decision was taken that Vuyk, among others, would be divested.

According to the companies involved the management of Vuyk was involved during the divestment process and is pleased to be a part of the
Rotterdam based Royal Doeksen. Vuyk Engineering was founded in 1979, and it has evolved into a design and engineering office with expertise in various parts of the maritime industry. Today Vuyk focusses on three disciplines; Vessel design, Equipment design and Marine operations. 

“The aim of the Vuyk management in the divestment process has been to find the best possible partner for the future," said Marc Oele, Managing Director, Vuyk. "With Royal Doeksen as our main shareholder and member of the board, we are confident that we can secure a strong independent
position in the maritime market and continue to offer our customers effective tailor-made designs and solutions.”

Royal Doeksen, established in 1908, is a family-owned business with a long history as a shipping company. Originally involved in shell dredging and salvage along the Dutch coast, Doeksen further expanded its operations with ferry services between Harlingen and the Frisian Islands and not too long ago they became owner of the bespoke superyacht builder Royal Huisman. Doeksen also operates commuters and recreational fast ferry 

