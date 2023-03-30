Subscribe
Search

Rosario Ports Operating Normally Despite Strike

March 30, 2023

© L Si Saber / Adobe Stock
© L Si Saber / Adobe Stock

Argentina's Rosario agro-port hub terminals were operating normally on Thursday in the midst of a strike by the Urgara grain receivers union aimed at storage centers, the country's Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities (CAPyM) said.

"The ports are not affected," Guillermo Wade, manager of CAPyM, told Reuters, adding that, at most, "those who have stocks will be receiving a little less merchandise or less than the estimated, but they are very specific cases."

Grain receivers are technicians who analyze the merchandise stored in collection centers distributed throughout the country, as well as when it's loaded onto ships.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, and the third largest in corn. Nearly 80% of grain shipments and almost all of the country's exports of soybean derivatives come out of the Rosario agro-port cordon.

In the current agricultural season, Argentina has been affected by a historic drought that has caused serious losses and is on a path to leave the country's soybean production at its lowest level in decades.


(Reuters - Reporting by Maximilian Heath, Writing by Valentine Hilaire, Editing by Mark Potter)

Ports South America Americas

Related Logistics News

Source: BIMCO

Japan’s Dry Bulk Imports Fall 4%, says BIMCO
(Photo: JAXPORT)

JAXPORT and Aruba Sign Deal to Grow Business Connections
(Photo: Mississippi State Port Authority)

Mississippi State Port Authority Enters Operating Deal...
© RLS Photo / Adobe Stock

Port of Montreal Measuring Vessels' Carbon Footprint

PSA Halifax Orders Eight Electric RTG Cranes
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Calls for Zero Emissions, Cargo-handling...


Trending Logistics News

No emissions methane oxidization on a MOL design Photo courtesy MOL

Future Fuels: The Pros and Cons of Methanol
Technology
Copyright Bojan/AdobeStock

Headwinds Hamper the Poseidon Principles
Finance

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

New Operator Sought for International Ag Shipping Terminal on Lake Michigan

New Operator Sought for International Ag Shipping Terminal on Lake Michigan

Rosario Ports Operating Normally Despite Strike

Rosario Ports Operating Normally Despite Strike

Japan’s Dry Bulk Imports Fall 4%, says BIMCO

Japan’s Dry Bulk Imports Fall 4%, says BIMCO

Headwinds Hamper the Poseidon Principles

Headwinds Hamper the Poseidon Principles

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News