RoRo ferry MV Tennor Ocean sets off for Test Voyage

MV Tennor Ocean, newbuilding 782, from Germany's shipyard Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft recently set off on test voyage on the North Sea and Baltic Sea. The 210-m RoRo ferry is on the move to Dock 3 at Lloyd Werft. During its week-long stay there, the shipbuilders of Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) will carry out the remaining work on the ship’s hull to optimize the performance data. Afterwards, the “MV Tennor Ocean” will set out on a multi-day test voyage on the North Sea and the Baltic Sea. In a tightly scheduled programme, all technical systems will be checked and nautical maneuvers will be carried out.

Already during the voyage from Flensburg to Bremerhaven, the 2.11-m-high folding mast will be tested. It has been newly developed by FSG for this type of ship and enables the passage through the Kiel Canal, which connects the Baltic and the North Sea. In this waterway, the mast height of a ship may not exceed 40 metres above the water level.

MV Tennor Ocean is able to accommodate 279 truck trailers on more than 4,000 lane meters spread over four decks. The RoRo type 4100, which was developed by FSG and has already been built several times by the shipyard, is characterized by particularly low fuel consumption compared to the market and an innovative loading concept.

Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft is a member of Lars Windhorst's Tennor Group.

The “MV Tennor Ocean” on the Flensburg Fjord (photo credit: FSG/Finn Karstens).

Tennor Ocean Main Particulars



