Roll Group Adds Two Ships

Roll Group will add two vessels from the global logistics company, KMC Line, commencing in the second half of 2025. The vessels will be renamed Bigroll KMC Beaumont and Bigroll KMC Busan, giving the heavy cargo carrier a larger fleet of 10 heavy transport project vessels.

KMC Line, founded in 1989 and based in Korea, specializes in steel shipping, bulk carriers, heavy cargo shipping industries, and agency work. The company operates primarily in Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Roll Group, established in 2006, is a global heavy transportation provider engaged in specialized projects on both land and sea.