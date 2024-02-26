Subscribe
Roll Group Adds Two Ships

February 26, 2024

Image courtesy Roll Group
Image courtesy Roll Group

Roll Group will add two vessels from the global logistics company, KMC Line, commencing in the second half of 2025. The vessels will be renamed Bigroll KMC Beaumont and Bigroll KMC Busan, giving the heavy cargo carrier a larger fleet of 10 heavy transport project vessels. 

KMC Line, founded in 1989 and based in Korea, specializes in steel shipping, bulk carriers, heavy cargo shipping industries, and agency work. The company operates primarily in Asia, Australia, and the Americas.
Roll Group, established in 2006, is a global heavy transportation provider engaged in specialized projects on both land and sea.

Ukrainian Grain Destroyed in Poland
Helsinghof to Take the Helm at Viking in June
Surging Drug Violence Has Uruguay Clamoring for DEA Help
Oil Production, Chinese Buying Buoys Brazil Crude Exports...
Port of Antwerp Disrupted by Belgian Farmers' Protests
FMC Mulls Investigation into Suez and Panama Canal Impacts

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Herculaneum Port Site Cleared for Redevelopment as Intermodal Hub

Spain's Ports See Goods Traffic Rise as Red Sea Crisis Continues

UK Chamber of Shipping names Hatcher Chief Executive

Ukrainian Grain Destroyed in Poland

