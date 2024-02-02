Subscribe
ESL Revamps GALEX Service, Launches New Services

February 2, 2024

Effective February 14, 2024, ESL’s flagship GALEX service will provide direct connections between key Chinese ports and the newest addition – the dynamic Saudi Arabian maritime hub of Dammam. In addition, the modified port rotation reduces transit time between key ports in China and Jebel Ali, as well as ensures continued coverage into Sohar, Oman and Khor Fakkan, UAE.

The Gulf Pakistan Shuttle (GPS), an upgrade from the liner’s earlier JBS service, provides direct access between Pakistan, Shuwaikh and Dammam, as well as to the transshipment hub in Jebel Ali, with further connections to the ESL network in Asia, the Red Sea and East Africa. The service’s first voyage will begin on the of February 6, 2024.

Finally, the Jebel Ali Bahrain Express (JBX) service, which commences on the February 15, 2024, is an exclusive weekly shuttle between Jebel Ali and Bahrain. Bahrai-ni customers can utilise Jebel Ali as a transshipment hub, and tap into wider mar-kets in Asia, the Red Sea, the Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

All three services pass through Jebel Ali, bringing the total number of ESL services passing through the port to eight. With its strategic position at the intersection of East-West trade routes, the connectivity and transshipment possibilities afforded by this fast-growing hub opens a realm of trade growth opportunities for custom-ers, no matter where they may be. Customers can access key ports in the Middle East, as well as ports in other regions via other ESL main line and feeder services.

  • GALEX service rotation: Busan – Qingdao – Shanghai – Xiamen – Da Chan Bay – Port Klang – Jebel Ali – Dammam – Khor Fakkan – Sohar – Port Klang - Busan
  • GPS service rotation: Jebel Ali – Karachi – Sohar – Jebel Ali – Kuwait – Dammam – Jebel Ali
  • JBX service rotation: Jebel Ali – Bahrain – Jebel Ali

