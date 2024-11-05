US DOT Publishes Final Testing Rule, Amends Oral Fluid Drug Testing

Final Rule is Effective Today, 5 November.

Today, November 5, 2024, the Department of Transportation (DOT) published a final rule in the Federal Register to provide temporary qualification requirements for mock oral fluid monitors, provide for consistent requirements by identifying which individuals may be present during an oral fluid collection, and clarify how collectors are to document that a sufficient volume of oral fluid was collected.



To learn more about this final rule, view the rule at https://www.transportation.gov/odapc/frpubs.