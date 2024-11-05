Subscribe
Search

US DOT Publishes Final Testing Rule, Amends Oral Fluid Drug Testing

November 5, 2024

CREDIT Adobestock Cozyta
CREDIT Adobestock Cozyta

Final Rule is Effective Today, 5 November.

Today, November 5, 2024, the Department of Transportation (DOT) published a final rule in the Federal Register to provide temporary qualification requirements for mock oral fluid monitors, provide for consistent requirements by identifying which individuals may be present during an oral fluid collection, and clarify how collectors are to document that a sufficient volume of oral fluid was collected.  

To learn more about this final rule, view the rule at https://www.transportation.gov/odapc/frpubs.

Legal Education/Training Government Update Government & Regulations

Related Logistics News

US Shippers Avoid East Coast Ports on Risk of Second...
© 4kclips / Adobe Stock

Offer to Appoint Mediator in Montreal Port Dispute...
(Image: Stena Line)

Stena Line and ABP to Build Freight Ferry Terminal at Port...
(Photo: Ports of Indiana)

Ports of Indiana Launches New Ohio River Terminal Operator
Source: MPA

Singapore Tests Oil Spill Response Robot
© Vadim / Adobe Stock

Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Ports Push Insurance Rates Up

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Control System Automation Maximizes Your Operation

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Lakes Limestone Trade Down in October

Lakes Limestone Trade Down in October

Suez Canal Looks to Expand

Suez Canal Looks to Expand

Canada west coast ports shutdown enters second day

Canada west coast ports shutdown enters second day

The (Greener) Waterfront: A Fresh Perspective

The (Greener) Waterfront: A Fresh Perspective

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Serbian protesters encounter authorities over train station disaster
Iraq orders Kurdish area to move oil output to state-run oil company instantly
Nigeria's power grid partly collapses again, causing blackouts