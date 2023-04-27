Subscribe
Propeller Club to Honor Senator Cantwell

April 27, 2023

The International Propeller Club of the United States said that Senator Maria Cantwell, Chair of the Senate Committee on  Commerce, Science, and Transportation, will be honored at its annual Salute to Congress event on June 13, 2023.   Senator Cantwell has represented the State of Washington in the  United States Senate since 2001 and is the first woman to serve as Chair of the Commerce Committee.

C. James Patti, International President of the International Propeller Club, said that the decision to honor Senator Cantwell is in recognition of her many years of leadership and advocacy on behalf of the maritime industry.  “During her time in the Senate, Senator Cantwell has been a forceful and outspoken advocate for all segments of the maritime industry.  Throughout her career, she has played a key role in the enactment of numerous maritime legislative initiatives and has worked tirelessly to ensure that the programs and policies important to our industry, including the Jones Act, the Maritime Security Program, and the U.S.- flag cargo preference shipping requirements, are funded, implemented and enforced.  Senator Cantwell has been – and continues to be – a vigorous and persistent fighter on behalf of the maritime industry and has worked tirelessly on behalf of America’s maritime workforce to ensure that all those who work in our industry have a safe and respectful workplace environment” Patti said.

People & Company News Congress

