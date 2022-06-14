Power Play: Volvo Penta IMO Tier III Range Expands

Volvo Penta has expanded its marine IMO Tier III range with new D13 solutions.

This expands the range of marine commercial Volvo Penta D13 IMO III solutions for IPS-1200, IPS-1350, D13-900, and D13-1000. Each package exceeds the IMO III standards.

The Volvo Penta D13 IMO III package upgrade boasts a power output of up to 735 kW for inboard and auxiliary applications and is approved for E3 and C1 cycles. The reduction in NOx and hydrocarbon (HC) will decrease from currently permitted levels of 5.6 g/kWh down to 2.0 g/kWh.

The SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system can be installed in either a vertical or horizontal position, thanks to the brand-new seamlessly rotating outlet, which adds to the versatility of this complete solution.

Ambulance Boat Rosesol

Volvo Penta and Norwegian shipyard Måløy Verft recently delivered the first installation of the new Volvo Penta D13-1000 IMO III package: the new Norwegian ambulance boat Rosesol is a 23-m, high-speed fiberglass catamaran with an 8-m beam, powered by twin Volvo Penta D13-1000 IMO III. Rosesol is capable of speeds of more than 30 knots. The new vessel launched in May 2022 and now services an area on the country’s west coast spanning some 100 nautical miles and more than 200 islands.

“In this region it’s necessary to have an ambulance boat because it’s not possible to go to the hospital by car,” said Kjell Augestad-Mjåtvedt, Captain of the Rosesol. “The most important performance for an ambulance vessel like this is to be able to maintain high speed in tough conditions. We now have the capability of 30-plus knots, not only on flat seas but also in gales and rough water."

The new Volvo Penta D13 IMO III package upgrade follows the earlier releases of the Volvo Penta D13 offer for marine commercial, D8, and D16 solutions that also meet the IMO III requirements.

Volvo Penta is working on numerous pathways to support its customers’ sustainability journeys. “Our primary focus remains on innovating tomorrow’s premium sustainable marine propulsion solutions, plus we are equally responsible for advancing today’s best practice,” says Johan Inden, president of the Volvo Penta Marine business. “So, in parallel to developing future hybrid and alternative fuel solutions, the new D13 IMO III solutions demonstrate our commitment to continually improving the efficiency and performance of every Volvo Penta product.”

Image courtesy Volvo Penta



