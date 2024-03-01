Subscribe
Post-cyclone Dredging Underway in India's Port of Krishnapatnam

March 1, 2024

Dutch dredging contractor Van Oord reports it is carrying out dredging works in the Port of Krishnapatnam, India.

The depth of the port channels must be restored after a severe cyclone Michaung caused siltation in the port area. The Port of Krishnapatnam, now owned by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, selected Van Oord for the project.

Van Oord said it is deploying trailing suction hopper dredger HAM 318 to dredge the navigation channel of the port to the required depth, safeguarding accessibility for large vessels in one of South Asia's largest ports.

The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of March. In total, approximately 5 million cubic metres of material will be dredged. 

