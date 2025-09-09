Subscribe
Search

PortXL Announces 2025 Cohort

September 9, 2025

© PortXL
© PortXL

PortXL, the world's first maritime start-up accelerator, has announced its 2025 cohort, marking a milestone as the organization celebrates 10 years of fostering innovation and driving technological advancements in the maritime industry.

Since its inception in 2015, PortXL has been at the forefront of connecting start-ups and scale-ups with industry-leading corporations, investors, and mentors, creating an ecosystem for growth and collaboration. Over the last ten years, 132 start-ups have been part of PortXL’s acceleration program, boasting an 83% survival rate. Over USD$224+ million (€191+ million) of funding has been raised by its alumni.

The 2025 cohort will participate in a 100-day program designed to scale their businesses, refine their solutions, and secure strategic partnerships. Throughout the program, they will benefit from mentorship and tailored support, as well as opportunities to pilot their technologies with partners in PortXL’s ecosystem, such as the Port of Rotterdam, GTT, Dutch Ministry of Defense, and the Municipality of Rotterdam.

The 2025 PortXL start-up and scale-up acceleration program's cohort consists of:

  • 13 Mari
  • Amphitrite
  • Ayrton Energy
  • FibriTech
  • Flyability
  • Hydrogenium
  • NanoSieve
  • SungreenH2
  • Newlight Blue – Wildcard
Start Ups Innovation Maritime Leadership

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/pitb_1

US Container Imports Rise in August
Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT). © Stena Bulk

Stena Bulk Appoints Seasystems as Exclusive Global Partner...
Rahul Khanna, Chair of IUMI’s Data & Digitalization Forum, emphasised the rapid pace of technological change. Captain Rahul Khanna is Global Head of Marine Risk Consulting at global insurer Allianz Commercial. A marine professional with 27 years of experience within the Shipping and Maritime industry, Captain Khanna served more than 14 years on board merchant ships in all ranks, including Master of large oil tankers trading worldwide

AI & Marine Insurance Presents Reward and Risks
Image courtesy SunStone Maritime Group A/S

SunStone Expedition Cruise Vessel Delivered to Aurora
© WR Logistics/LinkedIn

WR Logistics Appoints Miguel Salas as CEO for Spain
Source: PSA India

PSA Doubles Handling Capacity at India’s Largest Container...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

US Container Imports Rise in August

US Container Imports Rise in August

Stena Bulk Appoints Seasystems as Exclusive Global Partner for Jettyless LNG Technology

Stena Bulk Appoints Seasystems as Exclusive Global Partner for Jettyless LNG Technology

PortXL Announces 2025 Cohort

PortXL Announces 2025 Cohort

AI & Marine Insurance Presents Reward and Risks

AI & Marine Insurance Presents Reward and Risks

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Fund accuses whistleblower of Marex using confidential information to trade
NextDecade greenlights Train 4 at Rio Grande LNG project
US Justice Dept. says Norfolk Southern will give Amtrak priority over freight trains.