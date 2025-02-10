Subscribe
Search

Ports: DP World MICT Hits Record Volume in '24

February 10, 2025

View of container yard from crane at Mundra Terminal Photo_Credit_DP World
View of container yard from crane at Mundra Terminal Photo_Credit_DP World

DP World achieved a milestone at its Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) with the highest-ever throughput of 1.42 million TEUs in 2024, an 11% surge in throughput compared to '23. 

Continuing its momentum in January, DP World Mundra achieved a record monthly throughput of 138,000 TEUs and handled 75 vessels. With direct connections to key markets, including the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, East and West Africa, and the Mediterranean, DP World Mundra is committed to delivering exceptional value to customers while maintaining the highest standards of safety.

Speaking about the record performance at DP World Mundra, Ravinder Johal, COO, Ports & Terminals, Operations & Commercial, Middle East, North Africa & Subcontinent, DP World, said, “DP World Mundra’s strong performance is a testament to our commitment to operational excellence and our continued focus on delivering greater value to our customers. Our investments in strengthening infrastructure and integrated logistics offerings are not only driving efficiency but also unlocking newer opportunities for businesses. We are committed to exceeding the highest standards of service, safety, and sustainability while providing our customers seamless and reliable connectivity.”

DP World Mundra boasts a 632-meter quay and deep draft capable of accommodating large vessels. It features a 50-acre Container Freight Station and is supported by dedicated rail connectivity within the terminal, ensuring seamless movement of cargo. With round-the-clock operations, DP World Mundra maintains the highest standards of security and efficiency in handling global trade flows.

Ports Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

(Credit: DP World)

DP World Marks Record 8.3% Growth in Container Handling...
Source: ICTSI

VICT Orders Hybrid Container Carriers
Peter Sand - Xeneta Chief Analyst

Xeneta: Ocean Box Rates to Fall Again in February
PVA's Keynote Address inspires the gathered throng. Leadership is USCG VADM Wm Dean Lee's (ret) passion. It isn't hard to see why. (c) Joseph Keefe

Live! ... from the PVA Maritrends 2025 Convention
Source: YouTube

Port of Los Angeles Focused on People, Planet and...
Source: ICTSI

Nigerian Terminal Purchases New Mobile Cranes

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Port of Oakland Targets Growth in Strategic Plan

Port of Oakland Targets Growth in Strategic Plan

New Rules for Containerized Cargo Start March 1

New Rules for Containerized Cargo Start March 1

Large Vessel Rates Drives Baltic Index Down

Large Vessel Rates Drives Baltic Index Down

Signal Mutual Indemnity Honor FIT's Weir

Signal Mutual Indemnity Honor FIT's Weir

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Spain's eDreams sees core profits almost doubling by 2026
Russia's gas exports through TurkStream hit record high in January, information shows
Bosnian students protest government inaction after deadly floods