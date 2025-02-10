Ports: DP World MICT Hits Record Volume in '24

DP World achieved a milestone at its Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) with the highest-ever throughput of 1.42 million TEUs in 2024, an 11% surge in throughput compared to '23.

Continuing its momentum in January, DP World Mundra achieved a record monthly throughput of 138,000 TEUs and handled 75 vessels. With direct connections to key markets, including the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, East and West Africa, and the Mediterranean, DP World Mundra is committed to delivering exceptional value to customers while maintaining the highest standards of safety.

Speaking about the record performance at DP World Mundra, Ravinder Johal, COO, Ports & Terminals, Operations & Commercial, Middle East, North Africa & Subcontinent, DP World, said, “DP World Mundra’s strong performance is a testament to our commitment to operational excellence and our continued focus on delivering greater value to our customers. Our investments in strengthening infrastructure and integrated logistics offerings are not only driving efficiency but also unlocking newer opportunities for businesses. We are committed to exceeding the highest standards of service, safety, and sustainability while providing our customers seamless and reliable connectivity.”

DP World Mundra boasts a 632-meter quay and deep draft capable of accommodating large vessels. It features a 50-acre Container Freight Station and is supported by dedicated rail connectivity within the terminal, ensuring seamless movement of cargo. With round-the-clock operations, DP World Mundra maintains the highest standards of security and efficiency in handling global trade flows.