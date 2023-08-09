AD Ports, Saab Partner to Develop Port Security Tech

AD Ports Group and Saab UAE have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic cooperative relationship, which will see both entities collaborate on the development of maritime surveillance solutions and sensors.

Under the agreement, AD Ports Group, with its vast experience and expertise in port operations, will provide access to relevant testing sites, offering necessary infrastructure and operational feedback to optimize the development process. Saab UAE will build on its wide-ranging maritime traffic management expertise to bring new industry standards and next generation maritime surveillance technology to market.

Othman Al Khouri, Executive Director Corporate Authority, AD Ports Group, said, "We are committed to adopting cutting-edge technologies that enhance our operations. Collaborating with Saab will allow us to explore innovative surveillance solutions and contribute to the overall safety of our ports."

He added, “We also see significant potential for improving port and maritime security systems, effectively enhancing the safety and security performance of trade, logistics, and ports in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Anna-Karin Rosén, Managing Director of Saab in the UAE, said, “We are delighted to build on our relationship with AD Ports Group, a prominent leader in the port operations industry. This MoU marks a significant step forward in our commitment to provide our customers with world-class security and surveillance solutions. This partnership has the potential to revolutionise vessel traffic management and port operations, setting new industry standards for efficiency and safety.”

She added, “Our decades-long operations here in the UAE are growing from strength to strength. Today, to underpin growth in the country’s defense and security ecosystem, we are proud to have expanded our UAE mandate to include a R&D and manufacturing facility based in Abu Dhabi.”