UK Ports Tap Geospatial Data to Help Solve Transport Challenges

The SpacePort project, funded by the Geospatial Commission and Innovate UK, will explore how novel geospatial systems can streamline port operations, improving efficiency and tackling societal disbenefits.

SpacePort brings together marine sector specialist Marine South East, Connected Places Catapult who have deep experience in supply chain logistics and Portsmouth International Port, the UK’s largest and most successful municipal port.

Portsmouth International Port has ambitious plans to boost both passenger numbers and freight volumes in the next decade, but wants to do it sustainably, mindful of the city’s air quality issue. In this regard, advanced information systems can offer potential solutions to the challenges of congestion and low vehicle capacity utilization. They can be used to allow freight (from full containers down to individual consignments) to be tracked and processed seamlessly which allows vehicles to be operated more efficiently.

Portsmouth City Council is proposing to create consolidation centers which would allow freight movements to be optimized, and to move containers from the port to outside the city with zero-emissions. These centers need to be fully integrated into the wider maritime logistics network.

The SpacePort project aims to explore the feasibility of a pilot system to achieve this integration. Marine South East will work with Connected Places Catapult to research and develop a solution to this challenge based around smart application of geospatial data resources. The project will develop advanced information services to streamline supply chain logistics from the port to the city and hinterland, offering increased customer value-add while minimizing congestion and air pollution.

The project will work closely with Portsmouth International Port and Portsmouth City Council, to ensure that the solutions meet the needs of the port and its customers, align with the city’s transport strategy and port masterplan whilst also delivering significant improvements to the air quality of the city.

SpacePort is a three-month project funded by the Geospatial Commission in partnership with Innovate UK under SBRI (Small Business Research Initiative). The project secured funding from a £2m transport location data competition which looks at how location data can spark innovation and support the future of mobility for the UK.