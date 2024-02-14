AD Ports Forges Trade & Infrastructure Partnerships in India

AD Ports Group announced the signing of strategic Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) with Gujarat Maritime Board, and RITES Limited, a certified multi-disciplinary transport and infrastructure company. These MoUs cover a broad spectrum of collaborative ventures, ranging from infrastructure development, technology transfer, sustainable and green port development, to maritime education and tourism.

The MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board covers collaboration across several initiatives within the port and maritime sectors, including infrastructure development through the construction of new ports and the expansion and modernization of existing port facilities. It encapsulates technology transfer, sustainable and green port development, inclusive of renewable energy deployment, waste management, and emission reductions.

Further, the MoU emphasizes maritime education and training, including the prospective establishment of a Centre of Excellence within the the Gujarat Maritime University, the Gujarat International Maritime Arbitration Centre (GIMAC).

The MoU also explores avenues for direct and indirect investments by AD Ports Group, joint venture executions, and the development of a Port City in Gujarat.

The MoU with RITES Limited is aimed at exploring and leveraging mutual opportunities for port development, multimodal logistic parks, economic and free trade zones, rail connectivity projects, and related infrastructure services. The cooperation will drive toward creating integrated logistics solutions through technology, sustainability, and strategic planning, with an emphasis on delivering projects that are economically viable as well as environmentally sustainable and technologically advanced.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, "Our collaboration with these distinguished Indian entities is set to significantly advance the objectives of both of our great nations, building on the strong, successful and well-established relationship. With our wise leaders’ guidance, we aim to further our ambitious economic objectives that will profoundly impact global commerce, invigorating ancillary sectors.”

He added, “As a group, we are committed to expanding our global footprint, creating value, driving economic diversification, and making a positive impact on the communities we serve. Through leveraging our collective expertise and resources, with a clear strategy for growth through integration and expansion, we can set new global benchmarks in operational excellence, digital innovation and sustainable growth.”