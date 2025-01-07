RAK Ports Become First PSMC-Certified in UAE

RAK Ports, a group of five ports located in the United Arab Emirates, has become the first in the region to achieve compliance with the Port Marine Safety Code (PMSC), the UK standard for port marine safety.

Although RAK Ports operates outside of the UK, the principles of the PMSC draw on internationally recognized legislation and best practice for port marine safety management.

The port operations undertaken variously across the group of five ports are extensive, supporting tens of millions of tonnes of bulk export and import, container operations, shipyard operations, marine development staging and support, plus petrochemical, cruise, and port centric manufacturing.

UK marine consultancy and survey company ABPmer was appointed by RAK Ports to conduct an audit of its compliance with the PMSC principles, as well as conformity with its Marine Safety Management System (MSMS), a requirement of the PMSC. Saqr Port Authority has developed their MSMS over the last several years.

ABPmer found that RAK Ports, located in Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, was fully compliant with the principles of the PMSC, such as accountability for marine safety, risk assessment, and the effectiveness of the MSMS, and had a high level of conformity with the procedures and process established as the RAK Ports MSMS.

They also identified a high level of best practice adoption, including the use of electronic systems like Dynamic Under Keel Clearance (DUKC) and Smart Mooring systems, as well as a comprehensive approach to conservancy and vessel traffic management.

“The PMSC details the highest standards for Port Marine Operations, and adherence to it reflects international best practices in the industry.

“The audit results highlight the commitment of the RAK Ports Marine Department to meet these standards, alongside the support from Senior Management. We extend our gratitude to ABPmer for their thorough and professional audit, which recognizes the hard work that has led us to our current achievements,” said Michael Magee, Group Harbour Master at RAK Ports.

“We are delighted to confirm that RAK Ports and their operations across all five ports demonstrate total compliance with the principles of the UK PMSC. The audit undertaken by our experienced PMSC specialists shows that the Group is clearly committed to providing a safe operation for all port users,” added Damon O’Brien, ABPmer Managing Director.