Port of Tyne, Artemis Launch Fully Electric Foiling Pilot Boat

The Port of Tyne has purchased the UK’s first fully electric foiling pilot vessel, a significant milestone for the Port and the UK’s maritime sector.

The vessel, scheduled to be delivered before the end of the year, will be used to transfer pilots onto the ships, delivering essential goods and cargo to the northeast of England.

This investment by the Port of Tyne is aimint to further enhance both the safety and efficiency of the Port’s operations. It is also another major step towards the delivery of a fully net-zero pilotage service as part of the Port’s continuing drive to reduce emissions and decarbonize.

Designed and built by Artemis Technologies in Belfast, the Artemis EF-12 Pilot is powered by Artemis’ patented eFoiler technology, producing zero operational emissions and offering a cleaner alternative to traditional diesel-powered vessels. Integrating advanced hydrofoil and electric propulsion technologies ensures a smooth, quiet, safe journey.