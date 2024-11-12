Port of Sevilla Wins the ESPO Award 2024

The Port of Sevilla in Spain has received the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) Award 2024 for its contributions to the circular economy, benefiting both the city and the surrounding community.

Magda Kopczynska, Director General of DG MOVE at the European Commission, presented the award during a dinner were held at the Albert Hall in Brussels which brought together over 200 guests.

Port of Sevilla won the ESPO Award 2024 for its project “Circular Economy for Valorising Maintenance Dredging Sediments”. The project was developed to address the need for sustainable management, while adhering to the principles of the circular economy, of the sediments extracted during the maintenance campaigns of the Eurovía del Guadalquivir, used as a maritime access route. As such, the Port Authority of Sevilla (APS) leads the Navigation Optimization Project on the Eurovía del Guadalquivir (E.60.02) to improve navigability and increase ship cargo capacity without altering the channel's gradient.

The initiative, based on the 'Working with Nature' model, promotes sustainable dredging practices, sediment revaluation, and environmental improvement. Previously used only for civil works, uncontaminated fine sediments extracted during maintenance are now repurposed to boost biodiversity, restore coastlines, and support the ceramics and construction industries. The project fosters social, economic, and environmental development through collaboration with stakeholders in the Guadalquivir estuary.

The President of the Port Authority of Sevilla, Rafael Carmona, said: “For years, we have been working to valorise dredging sediments as a resource, not as waste; and we use them to create new habitats and improve ecosystems, as well as to enhance agriculture and the ceramic industry, advancing the production of Guadalquivir bricks. With the collaboration of research groups and key stakeholders in the estuary, we have identified the beneficial uses of sediments, and for this, we are inspired by the concept of circular economy.

Looking back at the selection process in this 16th edition of the ESPO Award, the Chairman of the Jury, Eamonn O’Reilly said: "The ESPO Award continues to showcase best practice in the sector and provide a valuable resource to inspire other ports in developing their own plans and strategies. We saw sustainable and port-specific approaches to the ever-present challenges of dredging, alongside leadership by port authorities in facilitating circular initiatives in port industries. Some ports focused on specific technologies to facilitate the energy transition, showing a broadened perspective that looks beyond traditional cargo-handling activities."

Out of the nine submissions received this year, the projects of Port of Antwerp-Bruges (Belgium), Port of Gothenburg (Sweden), Port of Huelva (Spain) and Port of Sevilla (Spain) had been shortlisted.



