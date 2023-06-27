Port of Redwood City Names Coats Director of Operations

The Port of Redwood City announced that Christie Coats has joined its executive leadership team as director of operations, effective June 12.

Coats will have a wide range of responsibilities related to the port’s daily activities, including spearheading various capital improvement projects aimed at enhancing the port’s infrastructure and expanding its capabilities. She will also be instrumental in managing port security grant programs and FEMA initiatives, ensuring the safety and security of port personnel, operations and the surrounding community.

Leveraging her maritime industry experience, Coats will also lead the cargo operations team with a focus on streamlining processes and optimizing efficiency.

“With her deep experience in the maritime sector, Coats is poised to contribute significantly to the continued evolution of the Port of Redwood City,” said Port of Redwood City Executive Director Kristine A. Zortman. “She will provide valuable insight and guidance in implementing the port’s overall strategic vision. We are delighted to have someone with this caliber of experience joining our organization.”

Prior to joining the Port of Redwood City, Coats was the general manager for maritime and asset management for the Port of New Orleans where she served for six years. She also served as a real estate program manager for the Port of San Diego where she led several high-profile terminal negotiations and projects.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to California to put my experience to work at the Port of Redwood City,” said Coats, who recently relocated her family to the Silicon Valley for the position. “I am looking forward to leveraging my industry knowledge to identify growth opportunities, foster strategic partnerships and enhance overall operations.”

Coats holds an Executive MBA from Pepperdine and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Riverside.