Port of New Orleans Resumes Containership Operations After Hurricane Ida

Container vessel operations resumed at the Port of New Orleans on Tuesday, nine days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana as a category 4 storm.

The first two ships worked at the Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal were the MSC Charleston at New Orleans Terminal and the Hapag Lloyd CSL Manhattan at Ports America. Seacor’s container on barge service will be worked tonight by Ports America.

“Our wharves are busy today, handling both container and breakbulk cargo vessels, and trains are moving,” said Brandy D. Christian, President and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of NOPB.

Port NOLA’s breakbulk vessel operations resumed September 2 with the MV Ishizuchi Star that worked at Coastal Cargo. NOPB operations also resumed September 2 to connect with BNSF Railway, CN, CSX, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific. Navigation on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway east of the Mississippi River through the Inner Harbor Canal Lock has also resumed.

Hurricane Ida caused mass power outages throughout the entire region and shut down operations, but the port’s terminals and industrial real estate properties sustained no major damage, the port said.