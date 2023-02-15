Port of Oakland Building for the Next Generation

Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan presented the "State of the Port 2023" at a luncheon yesterday. In partnership with the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association and Women In Logistics, the speech was given to around 300 port stakeholders at Scott’s Seafood Restaurant in Jack London Square.

Executive Director Wan focused on modernizing infrastructure at Oakland International Airport (OAK) and the Oakland Seaport. The port is also implementing green projects to reach zero emissions from port operations.

“We need to build for the next generation,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan. “It is a future port that not only moves more cargo, carries more passengers and attracts more visitors, but that growth will be achieved with zero emissions technology.”

Wan added, “Federal and state governments have dedicated an unprecedented amount of funding for infrastructure. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to apply for these government funds to build new facilities and clean energy infrastructure."

At the Oakland Seaport the port is working on increasing the container cargo market share lost during the pandemic at the seaport, electrification of the Seaport to support greener operations, land use planning with stakeholders to ensure continued growth of the maritime business, and a partnership with the state, which has already committed $175 million toward transportation improvements to upgrade the Oakland Seaport gateway

At Oakland International Airport (OAK) the Port is focusing on improving the passenger experience by adding new concessions, redeveloping OAK’S Terminal 2 exit area to improve security and create a more attractive terminal exit for the traveling public, considering major modernization of airport facilities with a larger passenger terminal, and bringing new air service for OAK passengers.

Over 90% of properties at Jack London Square are leased. The Square is part of the Port of Oakland’s commercial real estate portfolio. Restaurant and commercial partners continue to grow to provide visitors and residents with an excellent and varied waterfront dining and entertainment experience.

Wan says climate change demands that the port build in a way that moves it towards its zero-emissions goal.

The Port of Oakland is taking actions to “green” the port including $2 million for design of a renewable energy infrastructure project, all-electric trucks and top picks (cargo-handling equipment), green power portfolio, and solar power.

Wan believes the port must update its facilities and equipment, grow its revenues to meet rising costs, and invest in infrastructure for the future.

Wan is meeting with business partners, community groups and elected officials. He is advocating for the agency’s needs to garner stakeholder support and government funding so that the port can build for the next generation.