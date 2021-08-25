Port of València: Spanish Wine Exports Rise 54%

The work of Spanish wineries finds an ally in the Port of Valencia so that a white wine from Rueda can be drunk in Sydney, a red from Rioja can be bought in a shop in New Caledonia and a DO Cariñena in a luxurious restaurant in the United Arab Emirates. Spanish wines cross borders and from the docks of the València port area they find a destination in 130 countries, 70% of the world. The possibility of accessing new markets increases the sales of Spanish bottled wine, which is increasingly recognized and accessible everywhere.

In this objective of extending the Spain brand through wines in world markets, producers count on Valenciaport to help them reach the world.

According to data from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Port of Valencia is the fourth best-connected port in Europe and the 20th best-connected in the world, stats which favor the exporting companies in its area of influence to sell their products and to reach some of the 1,000 ports in 168 different countries with which it has commercial relations.



Rising market

In the first half of the year, 608,977 tonnes of Spanish wine, both bottled and bulk, have left the docks of Valenciaport, 54% more than in 2020 and 48% more than in 2019 (year without pandemic). Italy, with 289,843 tons, is the country that leads exports with 47.6% of the merchandise and an increase of 99% compared to 2020. Next comes China with 45,902 tons, 7.5% of the total, and a growth of 61%, followed by the USA with 33,376 tons, 5.5% of the wine leaving the Port of Valencia, and an increase of 39%. Japan, with 21,096 tonsand an increase of 17%, and Canada with 19,758 tonsand an increase of 34% are next.

Spanish wineries have placed their wines on all continents. Among the countries with the highest growth in the first half of the year, Israel stands out, which has gone from 313 tonsin 2020 to 5,569 tonsin 2021, an increase of 1,679%. Other areas that have been very dynamic are Lithuania with a growth of 694%, India with an increase of 593%, Ukraine with 489% more, Turkey with an increase of 433% or Liberia with an increase of 349% of Spanish wine arriving in their cities.