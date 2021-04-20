UK: Port of London's Rodrigues Named Chair of Maritime and Coastguard Agency

The UK Secretary of State for Transport has appointed Christopher Rodrigues CBE as the new Non-Executive Chair of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), the government agency responsible for preventing the loss of life on the coast and at sea, as well as producing legislation and guidance on maritime matters.

Rodrigues brings extensive international experience as a chair of public, private, and government sector bodies in tourism, the arts, and public diplomacy and since 2016 as chair of the Port of London, Britain’s largest port.

"His leadership will contribute to the MCA’s ongoing plans to transform the agency as it works on innovation and regulation, while seeking to grow the UK Flag and helping boost the maritime economy," the announcement released Monday reads.

The Secretary of State for Transport made the appointment, which is the second since the role was first mooted as a key recommendation in Lord Mountevans’ Maritime Growth Study published during London International Shipping Week ISW 2015.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "I’d like to welcome and congratulate Christopher, who joins the Maritime and Coastguard agency at an exciting time for the agency and a hugely important moment for the UK as we look to our recovery from COVID-19."

"I am very grateful to Michael Parker, the first MCA Chair for the work he has done in establishing its remit, but also for the direction he has given to the organization over the past 4 years."

This appointment is part of a wider commitment to generate growth in the maritime sector, encourage greater investment in the UK and promote the UK flag as a world-class register that attracts quality shipowners, the Department for Transport said.

Christopher Rodrigues CBE said: "I am delighted to be taking up the role and look forward to supporting the MCA team as they adapt to the changing needs and commercial requirements of international shipping and maintain the great traditions of HM Coastguard."

"The UK is a world-leading maritime nation. Ensuring that the MCA provides an effective and responsive service is central to retaining this position."

MCA Chief Executive Brian Johnson said: "I very much welcome this appointment. Christopher will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and we all look forward to working with him."

According to the UK government, the maritime sector contributed at least £17 billion to the UK economy in 2017 and supports at least 220,100 jobs across the country.

Port of London Authority chief executive, Robin Mortimer, said: "Many congratulations to Christopher on his appointment as MCA chairman, building on his five years at the PLA to take up this national maritime role. We wish him well and look forward to maintaining close links, once his term as PLA chairman concludes at the end of this year.”