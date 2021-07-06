Port Logistics: Autonomous Port Truck System for CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal and Khalifa Port
CSP Abu Dhabi container terminal, the first greenfield project of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (CSP) operating within Abu Dhabi Ports’ flagship deep-water port Khalifa Port, announced its terminal will be the first in the Middle East to implement an autonomous port truck system.
After two months of trial, six electric Q-Trucks will be commissioned by CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal and tasked with supporting mother vessel loading and unloading activities within the facility’s container yard.
Produced by Qomolo, a sub-brand of ShangHai Westwell-Lab Technology Company, the L5 Autonomous Freight Trucks are equipped with a 360-degree sensory system with traffic monitoring and driving guidance system which enables operators to direct vehicles’ navigation and transportation of general and reefer containers with ease. The electric Q-Trucks are powered by a 281 kWh battery, carry a maximum load of 80 tons, and have an operating range of 200km. Capable of operating for up to 44 hours continuously, the vehicle’s electrical systems are further enhanced by a temperature control system that aids in extending battery life in extreme weather.