Port Houston TEUs jump 25% in April

Port Houston said activity across its docks jumped again in April, showing robust growth in both containers and steel due to high regional demand.

Container activity at the Gulf of Mexico's largest container port increased 25% for the month of April, with 275,840 TEUs this month compared to April of last year’s 221,540 TEUs. This is reflective of the high consumer demand, growing regional population, and consistently world-class customer service through Port Houston’s terminals, the port said

Port Houston’s steel imports were up 15% this month and 6% year-to-date. This marks the second month in a row for steel increases, indicating the start of a rebound in this sector.

The port's executive director, Roger Guenther, noted the importance of enhancing Port Houston facilities and the waterway to support the continued efficient movement of goods in a high growth environment.

“As the advocate and a strategic leader of the Houston Ship Channel, it is important for us to continue to ensure we are always ready to support the growing stream of cargo that moves across our docks,” Guenther said. “That’s why we continue to invest to build capacity for the future. Our business remains strong and continues to grow with new customers and new weekly vessel services. Our focus on our people, facilities, and infrastructure are paying off with efficient gate processing times and ample berth capacity for our carriers. Our labor, terminal users, truckers, and Port Houston team are working together to make it happen for our valued customers.”

Earlier this week, Port Houston highlighted breaking ground on the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11 to widen and deepen the nation’s busiest waterway. Port Houston is on track to deliver multiple infrastructure projects as part of our $1.4 billion capital investment over the next five years and potential $4 billion over the next 20 years. The investments will enhance customer predictability and consistency, adding to the already high-quality customer service provided by Port Houston.