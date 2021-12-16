Port of Hamburg Building New Shore Power Facilities

To achieve the goals of its clean air plan and reach an important milestone towards climate neutrality in the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, the city’s legislature has commissioned Hamburg Port Authority – HPA to supervise planning and construction of shore-based power facilities at the Burchardkai, Tollerort and Eurogate container terminals, as well as Steinwerder and HafenCity cruise terminals.

In expanding shore power supply, the Port of Hamburg is setting a clear signal of greater protection for the environment, also boosting the port’s attractiveness in terms of the continually growing demand for climate-neutral, environment-friendly logistics chains and ship voyages. Sustained investments in the project are being boosted by public funds as well as the German federal program for promoting expansion of shore power supply facilities outlined in the relevant administrative agreement.

Following the successful conclusion of tendering, the project now moves into the implementation stage. Siemens has been selected as prime contractor for Burchardkai and Tollerort container terminals, and PowerCon for the Eurogate container terminal and Steinwerder cruise terminal. Ship connection systems for the container terminals are being developed by Igus, and for the cruise terminal by Stemmann Technology. All partners in the project can look back on substantial experience in building shore power supply units. Along with the terminal operators, they will be engaged in innovative pioneer work, since the units will for the most part be the first of their kind in Europe.

HafenCity Cruise Terminal will be equipped with a shore power unit by 2025, others are being planned for additional terminals handling vessels of other types. On completion of these, seagoing ships can be supplied with green power in Hamburg. With the test stage of operation already commencing early in 2023, Hamburg will be taking a giant stride towards decarbonization of the port, years ahead of the EU regulation foreseen for 2030. Along with the other North Range ports - Antwerp, Bremerhaven, Rotterdam, Le Havre – Hamburg has set itself still more ambitious targets for contributing towards sustainable logistics chains.

HPA aims to offer innovative and especially environment-aware shipping companies climate-neutral and pollutant-free laytime from 2023 onwards. It is therefore inviting market players to an exchange of knowhow on possible utilization of the shore power supply infrastructure. This will enable HPA to join potential customers in developing and establishing innovative energy solutions, and ensuring that this new facility meets the requirements of future users as comprehensively as possible.