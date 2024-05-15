Subscribe
Port of Halifax Adds New Electric Gantry Cranes

May 15, 2024

(Photo: Port of Halifax)
(Photo: Port of Halifax)

The first four of eight Konecranes electric rubber tyre gantry cranes (E-RTG) have been delivered to terminal operator PSA Halifax’s Atlantic Hub in the Port of Halifax.

The cranes are expected to increase yard handling capacity by approximately 25% at Atlantic Hub. Their arrival is part of PSA Halifax’s investments in the port’s container terminals to improve productivity and reduce maintenance downtime compared to traditional diesel equipment.

PSA Halifax reports that each E-RTG is expected to eliminate about 1.5 kT of CO2e, or a 15.6% reduction compared to a diesel powered RTG on an annual basis.

In all, eight new cranes are being added to PSA Atlantic Hub, with the final batch of four arriving later this year.

