Intergis Orders New Mobile Harbor Crane

June 26, 2024

(Photo: Konecranes)
(Photo: Konecranes)

Intergis Co. Ltd has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.5 Mobile Harbor Crane to improve its general cargo and bulk handling capacity and lower local emissions at the Port of Busan in South Korea. This new Generation 6 machine builds extra versatility into Intergis’ existing fleet as the port undergoes major redevelopment. Ordered in Q2 2024, the crane will be delivered in early 2025.

Logistics company Intergis provides services at six commercial harbors across South Korea, including the Port of Busan, the largest port in the country. It ordered a new Generation 6 mobile harbor crane to handle anticipated increases in bulk and cargo traffic while reducing carbon emissions at the region’s major logistical hub.

“The Port of Busan is fast becoming very important for international trade. With the addition of this new crane, we can handle whatever our market demands. Not only that, its electric drive will both reduce our fuel consumption and help the port meet its goal of creating an eco-friendly commercial waterfront. And we really appreciate Konecranes’ continuous local service support,” says Dong Ho Park, CEO, Intergis.

“Intergis approached us asking for equipment delivering smooth, efficient operations with the minimal amount of downtime – and with reduced emissions as well. Konecranes has been a trusted Intergis partner for years, and is pleased to continue this relationship, backed by our long-term service agent Kilwoo,” says Jerry Fann, Sales Director, Port Solutions, Konecranes.

