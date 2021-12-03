28933 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 3, 2021

Port Everglades Reports Record Cargo Volumes

(Photo: Port Everglades)

Port Everglades kicked off Fiscal Year 2022, which began October 1, 2021, with a record-setting first month reaching 94,588 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units, the industry's standard container measurement). Container volumes were up 5.5% in October 2021 over the previous October record set in 2018.

"It could be a record year for Port Everglades if the rest of the fiscal year holds true to October numbers," said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. "Thanks to the hard work of our terminal operators and the dedication of the labor members, the new year is starting out strong."

Port Everglades is back to pre-pandemic cargo volumes, exceeding one-million TEUs during Fiscal Year 2021, which ended September 30, 2021. Container volumes increased by 10% above the previous fiscal year, with a nearly even split between exports and imports.

"Our bread-and-butter trade partners, Latin America and the Caribbean, are rebounding as they return to manufacturing and open their borders for trade and tourism," Daniels said. "The road to recovery is robust throughout the United States. Florida ports, including Port Everglades, are poised to handle larger container volumes and may be able to help alleviate congestion that other ports are experiencing."

