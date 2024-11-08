Subscribe
Port of Detroit wins EPA Grant

November 8, 2024

Port of Detroit (c) Ray Akey / Adobestock
Port of Detroit (c) Ray Akey / Adobestock

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) $3 billion in funding to support climate-friendly improvements in ports across the United States. The Port of Detroit was awarded a total of $24 million, including $3 million for planning and $21 million for implementation of its green infrastructure goals.

This achievement is particularly significant as it represents a highlight in the successful collaboration between Detroit/Wayne Count Port Authority and the science team at Tunley Environmental led by Sustainability Scientists Dr. Robert Moorcroft and Emily Alexander, who crafted both the net zero plan and the successful grant application for this funding.


The $3B EPA Clean Ports Program

In October 2024, the EPA’s newly announced funding marked an unprecedented effort to "green" U.S. ports, helping them become cleaner and more sustainable hubs of commerce. According to the White House, this funding focuses on creating climate-resilient ports equipped to handle the challenges of global warming and the increased demand for low-carbon operations. By enabling significant improvements in port infrastructure, the initiative is set to help ports across the nation implement advanced, cleaner technologies, such as electrified transport equipment, shore power for docked ships and other emissions-reducing measures.


Port of Detroit’s Allocation

The Port of Detroit’s allocation is a milestone for the region, as it is among the most ambitious port projects funded through this initiative. This $24 million in funding is divided into two key segments:

  • $3 million for planning: This portion will allow the Port Authority to develop plans to transition fuel for port operations to hydrogen and green methanol, educating and training workers for this new technology, and to study the feasibility of a zero-emission fuel cell barge to power ships while docked.
  • $21 million for implementation: This funding enables the port to begin practical steps to reduce GHG emissions, introducing deployment of mobile electric equipment. This includes the acquisition of battery electric forklift trucks, cranes, rail car movers, boats and motors, and the installation of charging equipment and solar panels at the Port. The new equipment will replace fossil fuel powered equipment, accelerate decarbonisation and improve air quality in Southwest Detroit.


Tunley Environmental’s Role

Tunley Environmental played an instrumental role in Detroit’s success in securing this EPA funding, with its sustainability scientists carrying out a comprehensive decarbonization and air quality improvement plan and detailed specific reduction targets. By conducting a thorough emissions baseline analysis, the team identified the most impactful areas for carbon reduction and sustainability improvements. This plan helped lay the groundwork for decarbonization at the Port, and indicated to the EPA how the grant application feeds into the wider decarbonisation and air quality improvement goals at the port.


Detroit’s Sustainable Port Transformation

The Port of Detroit’s transformation should deliver significant environmental and economic benefits, serving as a model for sustainable port development. The anticipated outcomes include:

  • Improved Air Quality: Reductions in greenhouse gas and particulate emissions will directly improve the air quality for surrounding communities, mitigating respiratory health risks and creating a safer environment.
  • Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Electrified equipment and other energy-efficient technologies will streamline port operations, reducing costs associated with fuel consumption and maintenance.
  • Job Creation and Economic Growth: By investing in climate-friendly infrastructure, the port can attract more eco-conscious investors, fostering job creation and contributing to the local economy.
  • Climate Resilience: The EPA initiative recognises the need for ports to be resilient to the effects of climate change, including extreme weather and rising sea levels. Detroit’s improvements will better prepare the port to handle these challenges, ensuring its longevity and continued service to the region.
