Port of Corpus Christi Inks LNG Bunkering Deal with Stabilis

One of the United States' top oil export ports said it plans to build infrastructure for bunkering vessels fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority said it inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Stabilis Solutions to facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel at the U.S. Gulf Coast port as vessels running on the cleaner-burning fuel become increasingly prominent among the world shipping fleet.

The Port of Corpus Christi said some of the vessels calling the port today are already LNG-compatible and added that it hopes to attract more LNG-capable vessels and encourage conversions to LNG power by increasing the fuel's availability.

“The Port of Corpus Christi Authority sees LNG fueling of marine vessels as an important step toward our broader commitment to decarbonization and improved air quality,” said the port's CEO, Sean Strawbridge. “We have a strong commitment to protecting our air attainment status, so by offering LNG as an alternative to diesel as a marine fuel within our gateway, we are evolving our sustainability protocols by reducing mobile source emissions.”

The port said it will provide access to dock space for shore-to-ship fueling operations while Stabilis will deploy its fleet of mobile cryogenic assets, including LNG transportation and distribution equipment, from its LNG production plant in South Texas to support LNG bunkering.

The partners have also committed to providing customer education and technical support as well as attracting capital, including grant funding opportunities designed to incentivize market development and viable customer solutions.

Jim Reddinger, president and CEO of Stabilis Solutions, said, “The use of LNG as a marine fuel is critical for marine operators to reduce their emissions profile, and Stabilis is uniquely positioned to provide this service to customers along the Gulf Coast and beyond. Meeting the requirements of the energy transition requires innovative solutions, and we are excited to be part of this journey with the Port of Corpus Christi and its partners.”

“We applaud the Port of Corpus Christi and Stabilis for joining together on such an important endeavor to further the maritime sector’s efforts to decarbonize and reduce emissions,” said Peter Keller, Chairman of SEA-LNG, a global industry coalition established to demonstrate LNG’s benefits as a marine fuel. “Through innovative thinking and partnerships such as this, SEA-LNG members like the Port of Corpus Christi and Stabilis are helping the industry move into a cleaner and more prosperous future.”