Port of Baltimore Receives Top Coast Guard Security Assessment

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore announced it received a top U.S. Coast Guard security assessment this week for its state-owned, public marine terminals.

The Coast Guard’s annual inspection of facilities included a detailed review of all security protocols and procedures at the Port’s six public marine terminals: Dundalk, Seagirt, North Locust Point, South Locust Point (including the cruise passenger terminal), Fairfield and Masonville.

“There’s nothing more important than ensuring a safe, secure workplace for the thousands of people who do business at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore every day,” said Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “Achieving this top security rating for the 14th straight year says a lot about the commitment of MDOT Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William Doyle and his entire team.”

Each year U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland conducts an inspection at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore to ensure compliance with federal security regulations. With concerns about cyber security becoming more prevalent around the world, this year’s review focused on cyber safety and measures to prevent cyber issues. The MDOT Maryland Port Administration has implemented strong cyber security initiatives and utilizes closed-circuit television and heightened access control technologies at the public terminals.

Another aspect of the annual inspection is a thorough review of physical security fixtures, such as high-mast lighting and fencing, gate and fence line conditions, signage and other physical security equipment.

“I congratulate our entire security team, led by our Director of Security David Espie, as well as other internal departments that assist in helping our security program,” said Executive Director Doyle. “I’m proud of our security and information technology cyber-centric managers and staff in preparing and executing on the Coast Guard’s additional focus on cyber.”