Port of Albany Releases RFEI for Beacon Island Expansion Project

April 4, 2025

The Port of Albany has issued a Request For Expressions of Interest (RFEI) to assess market interest and commercial potential for the Port of Albany's Beacon Island expansion site. Credit: Adobe Stock/Carol Bell Photo
The Port of Albany has issued a Request For Expressions of Interest (RFEI) to assess market interest and commercial potential for the Port of Albany’s Beacon Island expansion site at 340 River Road, Glenmont, NY.

The Port is looking for a range of development proposals that may include, but are not limited to:

  • Industrial and maritime uses that enhance trade, logistics, and manufacturing capacity
  • Emerging technology concepts in addition to traditional applications
  • Mixed-use concepts that balance economic growth with local benefits
  • Collaborative public-private partnerships that bring innovative financing and shared investment models

This RFEI serves as a critical first step in identifying potential development partners, guiding future land-use planning, and shaping subsequent solicitations such as a Request for Proposals (RFP) or an Exclusive Negotiation Agreement (ENA). Respondents are encouraged to propose bold, high-impact ideas.

The Port continues to have an annual impact of more than $428 million on the regional economy, approximately 1,400 local jobs, and approximately 4,500 jobs throughout the state.

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Port of Albany Releases RFEI for Beacon Island Expansion Project

Oil Leak at Malaysian Terminal Contained as Clean-Up Op Begins

Worley Secures Work on German LNG Terminal

Trump's Tariffs Risk of Shipping Chaos

