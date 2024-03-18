Port of Aberdeen Announces Leadership Appointments

Scotland's Port of Aberdeen on Monday announced appointments to its leadership team as it targets growth in the energy, trade, and tourism sectors.

John Wilson has been appointed as Head of Engineering after serving in the role on an interim basis. His engineering experience and expertise spans 35 years, having worked at Arch Henderson prior to joining the port in 2015. John will lead the engineering and maintenance strategy, aligning it with Port of Aberdeen’s strategic priorities.

Benji Morrison joins the port with over 20 years’ experience in port management and marine operations, most recently as Assistant Harbour Master at Stornoway Port. As Harbour Master, he will manage the Marine department and be responsible for ensuring relevant statutory requirements are met for safe navigation.

Peter Suttie, previously serving as Deputy Operations Manager and then Interim Operations Manager, takes up the role of Operations Manager. He joined the port in 2016 as a Vessel Traffic Services Assistant and is now responsible for the safe and effective delivery of quayside operations.

Additionally, Lewis Matheson has been promoted to Deputy Harbour Master, while Natalie Shaw and Ralph Greig have been promoted to the newly established positions of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Supervisor and Pilotage Supervisor, respectively.

Port of Aberdeen handles 7,000 vessels annually, accounting for 45% of Scotland’s total vessel traffic. Spanning 7,600 meters of quayside and extensive operational areas, it serves a wide range of sectors, including oil and gas, offshore wind, cruise, cargo, and more.