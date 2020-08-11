Philly Shipyard CFO Brian Leathers Passes Suddenly

Philly Shipyard announced the unexpected death of its chief financial officer, Brian Leathers, age 60.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of Brian’s passing, and our entire organization mourns his death. Brian was a well-respected colleague and friend to many. His positive energy, enthusiasm, and dynamic personality will be sorely missed,” said Steinar Nerbovik, Philly Shipyard President and CEO

Leathers joined Philly Shipyard in early 2019 as the company’s strategy and compliance officer before assuming the CFO role in July 2019.

Philly Shipyard said it will immediately engage in the process to appoint a successor and has already taken adequate measures to secure the proper handling of the interim period.

Leathers worked in several industries over the course of his career, including manufacturing, banking and finance, and government contracting and served as the CFO for shipbuilder Austal USA. He earned an Executive Masters in Business Administration from Troy University, a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of West Florida and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking held at Louisiana State University.