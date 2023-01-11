Tom Perrine, Austal VP of Engineering, Retires

Austal USA Vice President of Engineering, Tom Perrine, has retired after eight years of service with the company and over 40 years in the shipbuilding industry. During his tenure, Perrine led Austal USA’s engineering department overseeing the work of over 250 engineers, naval architects, designers, and other engineering support staff and overseeing the department’s shift to include steel design and construction.

During Perrine’s tenure with the company, Austal USA delivered 23 surface combatants and auxiliaries to the U.S. Navy and has been instrumental in the design of future vessels which will serve the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard for decades to come.

“It has been an honor working with Tom knowing the influence he has had over advancing state-of-the-art ship designs in the marine engineering industry,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh stated. “His dedication to our Austal USA team has been a key contributor as we grew our portfolio including steel ships. Most importantly, he has been a teacher and mentor to our next generation of engineers.”

Perrine was recently awarded the prestigious University of Michigan Rosenblatt Award, which recognizes outstanding professional achievement, integrity and devotion to excellence and innovation in ship design and has held senior leadership roles for several firms overseeing both commercial and defense programs.

He is a licensed Professional Engineer and current chair of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers Ship Production Committee. He is past chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board for the University of South Alabama Department of Engineering and the Executive Control Board of the National Shipbuilding Research Program.



